Dubai – Dubai National Insurance announced that the general assembly approved a 15% cash dividend to shareholders amounting to AED 17.32 million, according to a press release.

Khalaf Al Habtoor, Chairman of Dubai National Insurance, commented: "DNI’s insurance revenue rose to AED 469.10 million in 2024, up from AED 448.30 million in 2023, an increase of 5%.”

“DNI reported strong profitability for 2024, achieving a full-year (post tax) net profit of AED 53.50 million, an increase of 13.60% over the previous year,” Al Habtoor mentioned.

He noted: “As a result, we have increased the dividend from AED 11.55 million to AED 17.32 million, reinforcing our commitment to delivering shareholder value. This strong financial performance was a result of prudent underwriting strategies and strong investment income and are particularly commendable given the unprecedented challenges faced by the UAE insurance industry due to the April floods.”

