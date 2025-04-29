Riyadh – Alinma Bank generated net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 1.50 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, an annual rise of 14.70% from SAR 1.31 billion.

The clients' deposits reached SAR 218.83 billion in the first three months (3M) of 2025, higher by 15.79% YoY than SAR 188.98 billion, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) grew to SAR 0.54 as of 31 March 2025 from SAR 0.51 in Q1-24.

Alinma Bank registered total assets valued at SAR 287.22 billion in Q1-25, up 17.30% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 244.85 billion. Meanwhile, the investments rose by 9.08% to SAR 49.45 billion from SAR 45.33 billion.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the net profits in Q1-25 dropped by 1.36% from SAR 1.52 billion in Q4-24.

Cash Dividends

The bank’s board members proposed cash dividends valued at SAR 745.16 million to 2.48 billion eligible shares for Q1-25.

Alinma Bank will disburse a dividend after Zakat worth SAR 0.30, representing 3% of the share’s nominal value, on 27 May 2025.

In 2024, the lender posted 20.51% YoY higher net profits at SAR 5.83 billion, compared to SAR 4.83 billion.

