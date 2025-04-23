ABU DHABI - Agthia Group has announced that shareholders approved the Group’s financial results for the year ending 31st December 2024, and all other recommendations by the Board of Directors, including the recommendation to distribute a cash dividend of 21.03 fils per share for the full year 2024, totalling AED175 million — a 19 percent increase compared to 2023.

This includes a second-half dividend of 10.72 fils per share, in line with the Group’s semi-annual dividend policy.

An interim dividend of 10.31 fils per share (AED85.7 million) was already paid for the first half of the year, underlining Agthia’s commitment to delivering sustained shareholder value.

Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Agthia Group, said, “The Board’s recommendation and subsequent approval of a 19 percent year-on-year increase in full-year dividends reflects our ongoing commitment to creating sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders. Our progressive dividend policy remains a key pillar of shareholder engagement, underscoring our confidence in the Group’s strategic direction and operational strength.”



ES