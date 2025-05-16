Riyadh - Sustained Infrastructure Holding Company (SISCO Holding) recorded net profits of SAR 24.70 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, shifting from net losses worth SAR 21.10 million in Q1-24.

The revenue surged by 27.63% to SAR 328.80 million in the January-March 2025 period from SAR 257.60 million in Q1-24, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.30 in the first three months (3M) of 2025, against a loss per share of SAR 0.26 in the same period a year ago.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the net profits in Q1-25 rose by 27.97% from SAR 19.30 million in Q4-24, while the revenue decreased by 6.74% from SAR 352.60 million.

Dividends

The board members of SISCO Holding recommended distributing cash dividends amounting to SAR 65.28 million, equivalent to 8% of the capital, for 2024.

The Saudi company will pay SAR 0.80 per share for 81.60 million eligible shares.

Meanwhile, the eligibility and payment dates will be announced at a later time.

It is worth noting that in 2024, SISCO achieved a 13.70% year-on-year (YoY) growth in adjusted gross profit that reached SAR 641.40 million.

