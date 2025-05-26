Riyadh – The board of Leejam Sports Company approved cash dividends to its shareholders valued at SAR 42.31 million, equivalent to 8.10% of the capital, for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025.

The Saudi firm will disburse a dividend of SAR 0.81 per share for 52.24 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

Eligibility and distribution dates for the dividends will be 27 May and 4 June 2025, respectively.

As of 31 March 2025, the company logged net profits valued at SAR 71 million, an annual drop of 24.46% from SAR 94 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

