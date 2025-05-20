Riyadh – The board members of Alujain Corporation approved interim cash dividends to its shareholders valued at SAR 51.90 million for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025.

The company will pay out a dividend of SAR 0.75 per share for 69.20 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

The approved dividends represent 7.50% of the Saudi firm’s capital.

Eligibility and payment dates for the dividends will be 21 May and 2 June 2025, respectively.

As of 31 March 2025, Alujain Corporation turned to net losses worth SAR 17.23 million, against net profits of SAR 5.62 million in Q1-24.

