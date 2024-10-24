Nasdaq reported a rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by strong demand in its solutions business that houses the exchange operator's financial technology products.

To generate steady revenue growth, the company has been branching out from its market-sensitive core operations of trading and listing to products that help traders and investors navigate the capital markets.

Revenue from Nasdaq's financial technology business climbed nearly 56% from a year ago, while revenue at the company's solutions business rose 26% to $872 million.

Net profit attributable to Nasdaq came in at $306 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $294 million.

