Yanbu Cement Company achieved net profits valued at SAR 129.17 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, up 26.84% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 101.83 million.

The revenues stood at SAR 628.24 million in the January-September 2024 period, higher by 7.09% YoY than SAR 586.62 million, according to the interim consolidated financial statements.

Additionally, earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 0.82 in 9M-24 from SAR 0.65 in 9M-23.

Financials for Q3-24

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, the Saudi company posted 100.12% higher net profits at SAR 31.10 million, compared to SAR 15.54 million a year earlier.

Yanbu Cement registered a 5.17% rise in revenue to SAR 199.87 million during the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2024, compared to SAR 189.06 million in Q3-23.

Quarterly, the Q3-24 net profits plunged by 21.80% from the SAR 39.77 million generated in Q2-24, while the revenues grew by 2.91% from SAR 194.20 million.

