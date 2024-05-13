Asia stocks brace for US inflation test, China data

US CPI data to test wagers for Sept rate cut

Currency market calm as US inflation data holds focus this week

Markets have priced in a 61.2% chance of some degree of rate reductions to begin at the Fed's September meeting

Oil extends decline on signs of weak fuel demand, strong dollar

Brent crude futures slid 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $82.53 a barrel

Gold edges higher as markets count on Fed rate-cut hopes

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,361.69 per ounce

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf bourses rise; Egypt drops

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, rose on Friday on stronger Chinese economic data

Wall St Week Ahead: Earnings bolster US stocks but crucial inflation report looms

The benchmark S&P 500 index is up over 9% for the year

