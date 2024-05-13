PHOTO
Asia stocks brace for US inflation test, China data
US CPI data to test wagers for Sept rate cut
Currency market calm as US inflation data holds focus this week
Markets have priced in a 61.2% chance of some degree of rate reductions to begin at the Fed's September meeting
Oil extends decline on signs of weak fuel demand, strong dollar
Brent crude futures slid 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $82.53 a barrel
Gold edges higher as markets count on Fed rate-cut hopes
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,361.69 per ounce
Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf bourses rise; Egypt drops
Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, rose on Friday on stronger Chinese economic data
Wall St Week Ahead: Earnings bolster US stocks but crucial inflation report looms
The benchmark S&P 500 index is up over 9% for the year
