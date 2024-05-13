Gold prices edged higher on Monday, as weak U.S. employment figures boosted bets of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,361.69 per ounce, as of 0021 GMT. Bullion prices hit a more than two-week high on Friday.

* U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $2,368.10.

* Data last week showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected, offering more evidence that the labour market was steadily cooling.

* Financial markets expect the U.S. central bank to start its easing cycle in September. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold.

* Investors are now looking forward to the U.S. producer price index and consumer price index data due this week, both of which could significantly impact gold and silver prices.

* Elsewhere, Israel sent tanks into eastern Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on Sunday after a night of heavy aerial and ground bombardments, killing 19 people and wounding dozens of others.

* China's consumer prices rose for a third straight month in April, while producer prices extended declines, signalling an improvement in domestic demand, as Beijing navigates challenges in its bid to shore up a shaky economy.

* South African diversfied miner Sibanye Stillwater is discussing with lenders to temporarily lift limits on borrowings, after weak platinum group metal (PGM) prices drove earnings 72% lower in the March quarter.

* Spot silver rose 0.2% to $28.20 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3% to $991.53 and palladium lost 0.6% to $971.71.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

No major data or events on Monday May 13. (Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)