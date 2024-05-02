Asia stocks wobble on rate cut delays; yen leaps

Oil fell sharply overnight as the prospect of cuts seemed more distant

Oil prices pick up on prospect of US replenishing strategic reserve

Snapping three days of losses, Brent crude futures for July gained 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $83.65 a barrel

US Stocks: S&P 500, Nasdaq end lower after Fed rate decision, Powell press conference

Fed leaves policy rate unchanged as expected

Gold prices flutter higher as Fed holds rates steady

Traders add to bets Fed will cut rates this year

Yen gives up ground vs dollar following surge on suspected intervention

The dollar was 0.9% higher at 155.98 yen

Bitcoin slides below $58,000, rattled by tougher Fed rate outlook

The value of the world's most traded cryptocurrency fell by nearly 16% in April

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon