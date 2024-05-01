PHOTO
Stocks notch monthly drop, dollar rebounds as data, Fed loom large
All three major U.S. indexes recorded their first monthly percentage losses since October
Gold subdued as traders ready for Fed rate verdict
Growth in US labour costs accelerates in first quarter
Oil falls for a third day as U.S. crude inventories swell
Brent crude futures for July fell 47 cents, or 0.5%, at $85.86 a barrel
NZ dollar extends declines, bond yields sag as job market loosens
The kiwi dollar slipped 0.2% to $0.5880, having already tumbled 1.5% overnight
Binance crypto founder Zhao sentenced to four months in prison
Once considered the most powerful crypto industry figure, Zhao, known as "CZ," is the second major crypto boss to be sentenced to prison
US Stocks: Wall Street stocks fall as markets weigh strong wage data, Fed meeting
Amazon reports Q1 results
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon