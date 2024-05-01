Stocks notch monthly drop, dollar rebounds as data, Fed loom large

All three major U.S. indexes recorded their first monthly percentage losses since October

Gold subdued as traders ready for Fed rate verdict

Growth in US labour costs accelerates in first quarter

Oil falls for a third day as U.S. crude inventories swell

Brent crude futures for July fell 47 cents, or 0.5%, at $85.86 a barrel

NZ dollar extends declines, bond yields sag as job market loosens

The kiwi dollar slipped 0.2% to $0.5880, having already tumbled 1.5% overnight

Binance crypto founder Zhao sentenced to four months in prison

Once considered the most powerful crypto industry figure, Zhao, known as "CZ," is the second major crypto boss to be sentenced to prison

US Stocks: Wall Street stocks fall as markets weigh strong wage data, Fed meeting

Amazon reports Q1 results

