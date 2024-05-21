Ismailia Misr Poultry’s (ISMA) consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company recorded EGP 2.196 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, compared to net losses of EGP 23.722 million in Q1 2023, the firm disclosed.

Established in 1977, the firm is engaged in manufacturing and producing poultry products. It owns and operates poultry farms and chicken slaughterhouses while producing frozen and alive fattening chicken, chicken products, large chicken, eggs, and animal feed.

