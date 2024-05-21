Middle East Glass Manufacturing Company (MEGM) recorded EGP 311.755 million in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company for the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, compared to net losses of EGP 78.751 million in Q1 2023, as per a filing.

As for standalone results, the company posted net profits after tax of EGP 40.684 million in Q1 2024, versus EGP 86.005 million in net losses in Q1 2023.

MEGM is an Egypt-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture, sale, and export of glass containers in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The company’s product solutions include food jars, bottles, juice, carbonated bottles, and pharma, among others.

