A Capital Holding recorded consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company amounting to EGP 14.738 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, compared to EGP 6.288 million since its inception on January 18th, 2023, until March 31st, 2023, according to the company’s financial statement on May 20th.

Consolidated revenues stood at EGP 183.344 million in Q1 2024, up from EGP 122.509 million during the January 18th-March 31st period last year.

Meanwhile, the company’s standalone net losses dropped to EGP 416,135 from EGP 1.735 million.

No standalone revenues were reported since inception.

A Capital Holding is a firm demerged from Amer Group Holding (AMER).

