Remco for Tourism Villages Construction’s (RTVC) consolidated net losses after tax and non-controlling interest soared 554.6% year on year (YoY) in 2023, as per a statement on May 21st.

Net losses came in at EGP 1.833 billion last year, up from EGP 280.006 million the year before.

Remco is an Egypt-based company that operates in tourism and entertainment projects development and construction.

