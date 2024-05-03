PHOTO
Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.5%
Gold set for second weekly fall; US payrolls on investors' radar
Bullion down over 1% for the week
Yen poised for best week in over a year; dollar waits on US jobs data
Traders were left on tenterhooks for any further huge swings in the yen
US Stocks: Wall Street ends higher as Fed signals dovish bias; jobs report eyed
April jobs report comes into focus
Oil steadies, heads for weekly drop on U.S. economy worries
OPEC+ could extend supply cuts beyond June, sources say
Coinbase posts soaring profit on jump in crypto prices
Coinbase shares fell 2.5% in after-hours trading, after ending the trading session up nearly 9%
