Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.5%

Gold set for second weekly fall; US payrolls on investors' radar

Bullion down over 1% for the week

Yen poised for best week in over a year; dollar waits on US jobs data

Traders were left on tenterhooks for any further huge swings in the yen

US Stocks: Wall Street ends higher as Fed signals dovish bias; jobs report eyed

April jobs report comes into focus

Oil steadies, heads for weekly drop on U.S. economy worries

OPEC+ could extend supply cuts beyond June, sources say

Coinbase posts soaring profit on jump in crypto prices

Coinbase shares fell 2.5% in after-hours trading, after ending the trading session up nearly 9%

