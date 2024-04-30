Stocks in Asia rise, yen wobbles after volatile start to week

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.36% higher

US Stocks: Wall Street stocks finish higher as investors focus on Fed moves

Tesla gains after clearing self-driving hurdles in China

Yen jumps against dollar on possible intervention

The outsized move and volatile trading throughout the day for the yen kicked off a busy week for traders

Gold rises on softer dollar, US Fed meeting in focus

Federal Open Market Committee meet from April 30 to May 1

Asia's first spot bitcoin and ether ETFs gain in Hong Kong debut

The debuts mark the first launch of spot cryptocurrency ETFs in Asia

Oil dips as investors eye Israel-Gaza truce talks, US Fed policy review

Brent crude futures dipped 5 cents, or 0.06%, to $88.35 a barrel

