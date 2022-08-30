A Kuwaiti company has said it submitted the lowest bid in a government contract involving repair services for a key power station in the capital Kuwait City.

The Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Company (HEISCO) said it was told by the Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ministry that it has submitted the lowest bid of 10.15 million Kuwaiti dinars ($33.5 million) for the project.

In a statement to the Kuwait bourse on Monday, HEISCO said the project covers “repair and rehabilitation services” for the steam turbines at the East Doha electricity and water production plant in the capital.

“HEISCO was informed that it submitted the lowest bid for that project (phase 2)…the Company will inform the bourse once it is awarded the contract by the Central Agency for Public Tenders,” the statement said.

