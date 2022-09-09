Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP) have signed a Gas Sales Agreement to supply natural gas, which will be used to power Dubai's Hassyan Power Complex, a Zawya report said, quoting state news agency WAM.

The agreement will see natural gas replace clean coal at the 2.5-gigawatt Hassyan Independent Power Project (IPP), which was designed to operate full time on both gas and clean coal.

In February 2022, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) had agreed with the project's developer-operator Hassyan Energy Company, a joint venture between ACWA Power Harbin Holding Company (49 percent) and DEWA (51 percent), to switch the plant fully to natural gas.

