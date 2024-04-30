Bahrain - Gulf Petrochemical Company (GPIC) announced the company's Solar Energy project, marking its latest achievement in energy sustainability and aligning with its commitment to renewable energy sources to protect the environment from pollutants.

The project is part of the company’s wider strategy to reduce its carbon footprint and is in support of the Kingdom’s carbon neutrality aspirations.

The new project was established by installing solar panels on the roof of the employee car park to make the most of the Kingdom’s pleasant weather conditions and as an abundant renewable energy resource, which is an important step on its path to sustainability.

kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, Chairman of GPIC’s Board of Directors, inaugurated the company’s Solar Energy project.

During the official opening of the project, which was held in the presence of Chief Executive Officer, Yasser Abdulrahim Alabbasi, members of the executive management and senior officials of the company, the Chairman, Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, commended the efforts of those involved who made this green project a reality, and in support of the vision of the Kingdom of Bahrain for a sustainable future.

He added that the new solar energy system will contribute to the production of approximately 2,900 kilowatts per hour per day, which will both save energy and contribute to the perseveration of the environment.

In response, Alabbasi expressed the management’s ambitions to implement the company’s new 2040 Strategic Plan, which was developed by the Board of Directors and aims to gradually shift towards alternative energy sources.

The company is also keen, he added, to investigate ways to expand this project in the future to produce more green energy, and protect the environment.

The CEO continued that the new solar energy system was within the roof structures of the employee parking area, and was installed by one of Bahrain’s leading companies specializing in renewable energy systems.

It is hoped that the annual energy production will reach a total of 1,072 megawatt-hours per year, which will play an influential role in the company’s energy strategy.

Alabassi said that a screen has been installed at the entrance to the employee car park that shows real-time energy indicators and results throughout the year. This will allow exact calculations to highlight energy savings and the environmental impact achieved by the project.

The Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer praised the Bahraini expertise that contributed to the successful implementation of this project, which supports GPIC’s aspirations of achieving sustainability.

They both said they look forward to seeing more renewable energy projects from GPIC’s 2040 Strategy being implemented soon.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).