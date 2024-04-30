Emaar Properties, Dubai’s largest developer, is conducting feasibility studies to expand the use of solar energy in its energy mix.

Two projects expected to be operational in 2024 include The Valley Retail Centre and the Arabian Ranches III with a combined potential solar capacity of 1,263-kilowatt peak (KWp), the developer said in its integrated annual general report 2023.

“These will abate over 1,400 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent of GHG emissions,” the report said.

To improve the use of clean energy, Emaar increased the total installed solar capacity by 21 percent year-on-year with installations in Meadows Souk and Meadow Village in 2023.

According to the annual report, Dubai Hills Mall has an installed capacity of 6,531 KWp, Meadows Souk (1,045.54 KWp), Meadows Village (735 KWp), Dubai Hills Golf Club (45 KWp), Arabian Ranches 1 Retail Centre (871.15 KWp), Gold & Diamond Park (1,418 KWp) and Springs Souk (1,138 KWp).

Zawya Projects reported earlier that Emaar Properties will start implementing a customised energy management strategy and programme in 2024.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

