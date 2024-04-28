Emaar Properties will start implementing a customised energy management strategy and programme from this year, Dubai’s largest real estate developer said in its integrated annual general report 2023.

The programme encompasses retrofit and control initiatives to reduce energy consumption and enhance energy efficiency.

Multiple tender packages have been developed for energy management projects across Emaar’s business units based on the overall age and highest potential for energy savings of buildings, the report said.

Top-tier energy service companies (ESCOs) have been invited to be strategic partners in these projects, it added.

The overall aim is to reduce energy consumption by 15-20 percent (21,000-22,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent) in the next five years through energy retrofits and energy efficiency optimisation across Emaar’s operational portfolio, the report said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.