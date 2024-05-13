Dubai is a prime destination for business and leisure, so it's no wonder that people from all around the world want to visit the city. Since Dubai has a lot to offer, guests often find themselves wanting to stay a little longer.

Do you want to extend your holiday in Dubai? Do you want to stay to explore employment opportunities? Here's all you need to know:

If you're on a 30 or 60-day tourist visa, you can extend your stay within the country by another 30 days. You can renew your tourist visa through the following channels:

GDFRA website

Register in the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDFRA) website using your email address

Log in through your username

Click New Application

Click For Myself

Fill in the application data, where applicable.

Attach your passport

Pay the service fee.

The visa extension fee is Dh600, in addition to the five per cent value added tax.

GDFRA app

Sign up or log in to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai (GDRFA) app.

Go to the dashboard and open dependent visa details.

Tap the 'Renew Residence' icon.

Fill up the details.

Select delivery method.

Attach your passport

Submit the fee.

Wait for SMS/email confirmation.

ICP website

Register in the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICP) website using your email address

Log in through your username

Click Public Visa Services

Click 'Extension of Current Visa'

Fill in the application data

Attach your passport

Pay the fee

Wait for SMS/email confirmation

Amer Service Centre:

Visit the nearest Customer Happiness Centre.

Get the automated turn ticket and wait.

Submit the application that fulfils all conditions

Submit your your passport and visa copy to the customer service employee.

Pay the service fee

Amer website

Go to amer247.com

Click “UAE tourist visa” in the top-right corner.

You will be redirected to a new tab featuring 14 types of tourist visas varying based on the number of days, validity and prices.

Select the most relevant one for you and click “Apply Now”.

Pay the fee. Proceed to the completion of the process

While the visa extension fee is Dh600 plus five per cent tax, it is worth noting that the total amount of the visa fee may vary depending on your circumstances.

Once you're done with the process, you can expect a result of your request for visa extension in 48 hours or less.

