RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Interior has announced entry restrictions to Makkah for holders of all types of visit visas from May 23 to June 21, 2024, coinciding with the upcoming Hajj season. The ministry clarified that visit visas do not include authorization to perform Hajj.

Visitors currently in Saudi Arabia on visit visas are advised to refrain from traveling to Makkah during this period to avoid penalties under the Kingdom’s regulations.

These measures are part of the security and organizational preparations aimed at ensuring the safety and security of authorized pilgrims and allowing them to perform their religious rituals without disruption.

