The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, has extended its eVisa programme to tourists from the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, Barbados and Grenada.

Nationals of the three countries can now apply for a visitor visa to Saudi either electronically or at the country’s international ports of entry.

The expansion of Saudi’s eVisa programme has proved a significant factor in delivering the kingdom’s target of 100 million tourists by 2030, STA said, adding that the programme likewise constitutes a key pillar in delivering the revised Vision 2030 target of attracting 150 million tourists.

The expansion of the eVisa system will also help Saudi deliver on its goals of increasing the nation’s tourism industry’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) beyond 10% and creating 1 million jobs.

Since its launch in September 2019, the eVisa programme has grown from encompassing 49 nations to a total of 66 countries including Bahamas, Barbados, and Grenada.

Saudi has also introduced transit visas for travellers on Saudia and Flynas airlines, allowing a 96-hour stay in the country before continuing their journey.

The Americas are a key market for Saudi to meet its tourism targets and we are excited to be making this further expansion.

