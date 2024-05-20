TIRANA —Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Tirana, Albania, has announced the conditions for temporarily exempting Saudi citizens from entry visas to Montenegro.

The conditions include the duration of stay should be 30 days or less during the period between May 1 and October 31.

The embassy added that only organized tourist groups that enter the country and depart via direct flights are eligible for visa exemption.

In addition, proof of payment of travel arrangements fees, an invitation letter from the tourist office in Montenegro, and proof of return to the country of origin are required.

