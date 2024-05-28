MAKKAH — The Saudi Public Security warned that those, who get issued visit visas for anyone, will face hefty penalties, including maximum jail term of six months and fines amounting to SR50,000, in the event of the delay in notifying the concerned authorities about the overstaying of the visa holder.

The penalties also include deportation of the violator if he is an expatriate. This directive came in the midst of the warnings of the security authorities that holders of all types of visit visas will be left the Kingdom before the expiry of their visas.

The Public Security stated that holders of visit visas of all types will not be allowed to enter or remain in the holy city of Makkah, starting from Dhul Qada 15, corresponding to May 23, until Dhul-Hijjah 15, corresponding to June 21. It also noted that visit visa of all types and names does not entitle its holder to perform the annual pilgrimage of Hajj.

The Public Security called on the public to report it about violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations by calling the toll free number 911 in the regions of Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province and the number 999 in the rest of the regions of the Kingdom.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Interior announced recently that it will start imposing fines amounting to SR10,000 on violators, including Saudi citizens, expatriates and visitors who caught while entering Makkah without a Hajj permit during the period from Dhul Qada 25 corresponding to June 2, until Dhul Hijjah 14, corresponding to June 20.

The penalties will be slapped on anyone who is caught without a Hajj permit within the holy city of Makkah, the Central Haram Area, the Holy Sites of Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah, the Haramain train station in Rusayfah, security control centers, pilgrims’ grouping centers and temporary security control centers. The penalties will be imposed on those who violate the regulations and instructions issued by the ministry in this regard.

