Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman's embassy in Dhaka has issued a statement that the authority has exempted certain categories of Bangladesh nationals from the visa ban which was issued in October 2023

The embassy said in the Statement: “The Embassy would like to officially confirm that a decision was taken lately by the relevant authorities in Oman to exempt certain categories of Bangladeshi nationals from the visa ban issued in October of last year. The exempted categories are: family visas, visitation visas for citizens of Bangladesh residing in GCC countries, physician, engineer, nurse, teacher, accountant, investor, all types of official visas and high income tourists.”

“The Embassy in Dhaka will receive and process all applications from applicants belonging to the above mentioned categories and will coordinate duly with Royal Oman Police (ROP) to issue the visa. All applications must be submitted with documentation duly attested to verify the eligibility of the applicant for the requested visa.”

The embassy added:”Processing of applications will take one to four weeks depending on the particulars of each application. Furthermore, the Embassy would like to reassure all concerned with ban on work visa that many steps have been taken by authorities and officials in Oman and Bangladesh to pave the way towards lifting the ban on work visas as soon as practicable.”

The embassy explained:”It is noteworthy to recall and reiterate that the ban is absolutely apolitical in nature and it was undertaken purely for technical reasons pertaining to the regular and ongoing review process of the foreign Labor market in Oman.”

“Oman and Bangladesh enjoy excellent bilateral relations that are constantly growing and expanding in many fields under the wise and enlightened leadership of both the Bangladeshi and Omani governments respectively. Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in Dhaka.” The embassy confirmed.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).