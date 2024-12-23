Muscat: With the winter travel season underway, it will be easy for travelers to make plans in advance if they know the strength of their passports and the number of countries they can travel to without a visa or can get on arrival at the point of entry.

In this regard, the Sultanate of Oman's passport is ranked 52 globally and its holders can travel to 50 countries visa-free, or get a visa on arrival in 49 countries, and ETA for five countries.

According to the Passport Index, the Mobility Score of Oman's passport is 99, which is based on the total number of countries that can be easily accessed with a given passport. It is a calculated total based on Visa-free, Visa-on-arrival, eTA, and eVisa issued within 3 days.

If your passport allows you to travel to 32 countries Visa-free, 12 countries with a Visa-on-arrival, two countries with Electronic Travel Authorizations (eTA), and nine countries with an Electronic Visa that is issued within three days (eVisa), then the Mobility Score will be 32+12+2+9 = 55. It means can seamlessly travel to 55 countries with your passport.

Visa-free means that your passport allows you to travel to the destination country without needing a travel visa. It is still important to have your passport and/or identity card present, and valid for a minimum of six months before expiry. Omanis can travel to Albania, Bahamas, Barbados, Belarus, Botswana, Brunei, Colombia, Dominica, Ecuador, Egypt, Georgia, Haiti, Hong Kong, Iran, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon,

Malaysia, Mauritius, Micronesia, Pakistan, Philippines, Serbia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Tajikistan, Syria, Türkiye, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu and Zambia

Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) is an entry requirement for visa-exempt foreign nationals and is linked to a traveler’s passport. Applying for an eTA is a simple online process, usually with same-day processing. Omanis can travel with ETA to Kenya, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ivory Coast, Seychelles,

An Electronic Visa (eVisa) is a visa that is obtained online.

In the Passport Index database, there are two types of eVisas based on the application requirements and process time. Certain eVisas (blue) are a simple online visa form, while other eVisas (red) require a more complex procedure.

The Individual Passport Power Rank is based on both the Mobility Score and the United Nations Development Programme's Human Development Index (UNDP HDI).

The higher the Mobility Score (MS), the better the Individual Passport Power Rank (IPPR). Passports sharing the same MS are then ranked based on the highest UNDP HDI index. It may be noted that visitors from more than 100 countries and regions are exempt from entry visas for stays up to 14 days, but they are required to provide a confirmed hotel booking, health insurance, and a return ticket. Citizens of GCC countries do not require visas to enter Oman.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

