Muscat – Ministry of Labour (MoL) has intensified its inspection efforts in Muscat governorate which led to deportation of 1,285 expatriates in September.

The action is part of the ministry’s broader initiative to regulate the labour market and ensure compliance with labour laws.

In September, a series of inspections uncovered 1,546 violations. Among these, 877 cases involved individuals who had abandoned their jobs and their residency permits were no longer valid.

Additionally, 495 workers were found to be working without valid employer sponsorship and 174 were identified as self-employed without necessary documentation.

These numbers highlight the ongoing challenges in managing labour regulations and underscore MoL’s commitment to maintaining a sound working environment in the sultanate.