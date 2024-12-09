Muscat – Varying visa fees can be a deterrent for expatriates living in the GCC from exploring tourist destinations in the region. While UAE residents enjoy free entry into Oman, residents of the sultanate pay a hefty visa fee to travel to the UAE. Should there be a uniform visa fee across the GCC? Here’s what Muscat Daily readers said about the disparity in visa fee:

Ahmed al Harthy, PRO

This rule is unfair. We must have a uniform visa fee across the GCC. We share close ties as neighbours and visa policies should reflect faith and equality. Oman and UAE residents should enjoy similar privileges to strengthen tourism and camaraderie in the region.

Ayesha al Maqbali, Homemaker

The visa fee for the UAE feels unbalanced. Uniform visa charges would encourage more travel and cultural exchange between GCC nations, benefiting everyone in the long run.

Salman Khan, Accountant

The rule is unfair. I believe implementing a standardised visa fee within the GCC could boost tourism and enhance mutual relations. It would also foster a sense of unity among Gulf countries, making travel simpler and more affordable for everyone.

Sneha Nair, Student

It’s disheartening to see such disparities. A uniform visa fee policy across the GCC would not only make things fairer but also strengthen regional cooperation. Equal access encourages more meaningful travel experiences for all. I travel many times to the UAE to meet my cousins and it is really expensive.

Abbas Khan, Private sector employee

During Eid vacations and also other times, we visit the UAE which is expensive as I have a big family. But residents travelling from the UAE to Oman do not pay anything. This is unfair. Standardising visa fee across GCC countries is a win-win for all – culturally and financially. It promotes equality, simplifies planning and encourages people to explore more of the region. The current disparity, especially for residents of Oman traveling to the UAE, seems unfair and needs addressing urgently.

Vaibhav Lathiya, Private sector employee

A uniform visa fee across the GCC would promote regional integration and facilitate seamless travel for residents of all member countries. It would also contribute to boosting tourism and economic cooperation within the region.

Shakila Javed, Lecturer

Having uniform visa fee for Oman and the UAE residents is essential. It would not dissuade residents of Oman from travelling to the UAE and stimulate tourism in both countries. A consistent fee structure would make it easier for tourists to plan visits to both nations. Eliminating this barrier of differing visa costs can prove to be a very fruitful decision.

Anita Sehgal, Private sector employee

It’s shocking. It’s the Government of Oman’s responsibility to resolve this matter. Why this difference? Is Oman less than any other country? It’s very important to look into this matter.

Umar Bashir, Private sector employee

The Government of Oman should take this up with the UAE leadership to level the playing field.

