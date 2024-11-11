Baghdad, Iraq – The Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in Baghdad has announced that Iraqi football fans wishing to support their national team in an upcoming World Cup qualifying match against Oman will be eligible for free entry visas to Muscat, Oman. The match, part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, will be held at the Sultan Qaboos Complex Stadium in Bausher on November 19, 2024.

To obtain a visa, Iraqi fans are required to register on the Royal Oman Police (ROP) website (www.rop.gov.om) under the category “Oman Ball Federation Visa.” The registration period will run from November 11 to 18, with the visa valid for a seven-day period from the date of entry. While the visa will facilitate fan attendance, it is limited to this event and is not guaranteed for general tourist purposes.

This initiative highlights Oman’s commitment to supporting international sports events and welcoming fans from neighbouring countries.

Nisha Joshi