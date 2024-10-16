Muscat: Oman residents and their companions can apply for a 30-day e-visa to enter the UAE and this can be extended for an additional 30 days, the UAE Digital Government announced on their twitter account.

In a tweet issued on Monday, UAE Digital Government, said, “GCC residents and their companions need to apply online for a visa and must obtain it before arriving in the UAE. The visa is valid for 30 days and is extendable once for 30 days.”

Earlier, Oman residents were not allowed to extend their visas within the UAE.

They had to leave the country and apply for a new entry visa if needed.

The online application can be processed through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai or through travel agents based in Oman.

Travel agents based in Oman normally charge around OMR 35 for a UAE 30 day e-visa

