MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman witnessed a subtle decline in its expatriate workforce in October 2024. According to the latest figures released by the Royal Oman Police (ROP), the number of expatriates fell by 1.2 per cent year-on-year, with the total now standing at 1,811,170 workers. This shift mirrors Oman’s concerted efforts to regulate its labour market and prioritise the employment of Omani nationals, in line with the ambitious goals of Oman Vision 2040.

The report offers a detailed breakdown of this trend, highlighting both sectoral and demographic changes. The government sector, traditionally limited in its dependence on expatriates, recorded a 1.9 per cent drop, employing 42,390 foreign workers as of October 2024. The private sector, which remains the largest employer of expatriates, experienced a similar contraction of 1.6 per cent, now hosting 1,422,892 workers. Interestingly, the category of family employment, primarily comprising domestic workers, bucked the trend with a modest increase of 0.6 per cent, reflecting the persistent demand for such roles in Omani households.

Demographically, the data reveals a reconfiguration in the makeup of Oman’s expatriate community. Workers from Bangladesh recorded the steepest decline at 9.8 per cent, totalling 651,436. Indian nationals, once the dominant segment of the expatriate population, saw their numbers decrease by 4.9 per cent to 506,579. In contrast, certain nationalities showed significant growth. Workers from Myanmar surged by 55.4 per cent to 31,801, while those from Tanzania and Egypt increased by 44.4 per cent and 11.1 per cent, respectively. These shifts may be attributed to changing recruitment patterns and sector-specific demand.

According to the latest figures released by the ROP, Muscat Governorate continues to host the majority of expatriates, despite a 3.2 per cent decline, bringing the total to 666,847 workers. Similarly, Dhofar Governorate experienced a slight reduction of 2.5 per cent, now accommodating 222,396 workers.

However, the Al Batinah South Governorate, and Al Wusta Governorate registered growth, with increases of 7.4 per cent and 1.0 per cent, respectively, signalling regional variations in labour needs and economic activities.

This measured reduction in expatriate numbers aligns with Oman’s overarching strategy to achieve a more sustainable and locally driven labour market. The government’s Omanisation initiatives, aimed at integrating more Omani nationals into the workforce, have been steadily gaining momentum. While expatriates continue to play a crucial role in sectors such as domestic work and specialised industries, the broader trend reflects a shift towards greater self-reliance.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

