AMMAN — The Ministry of Interior has announced a new decision permitting foreign nationals and Syrian nationals residing in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and all European countries to enter Jordan without prior approvals.

This applies to individuals holding valid residencies of at least four months, marking a reduction from the previous six-month requirement, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The Ministry said that the policy aims to promote tourism, boost business and investment, and align with the Economic Modernisation Vision, by establishing Jordan as a global tourism and investment destination, the policy encompasses cultural, natural, medical, health, and conference tourism, along with filmmaking.

The ministry also announced that holders of Schengen and US visas may now enter the Kingdom regardless of prior usage of these visas in issuing countries.

Those granted five-year multiple-entry visas to Jordan will automatically receive a three-month residence permit for each visit upon arrival at border checkpoints, eliminating the need for security reviews.

Domestic workers accompanying Jordanian sponsors residing in the GCC or those employed by GCC nationals can enter Jordan alongside their employers and obtain temporary three-month residencies through border centres.

This measure aims to support Jordanian expatriates and streamline visits for GCC residents, the ministry said.

The ministry also stressed that these changes prioritise the state’s supreme interests while maintaining the integrity of Jordan’s national security framework.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

