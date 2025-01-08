RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has announced that dependents of expatriates and domestic workers located outside Saudi Arabia can now renew their residency permits (Iqama) through the online platforms of Absher and Muqeem.

Additionally, residents outside the Kingdom can extend the period of single or multiple exit and re-entry visas.

The Jawazat noted that beneficiaries can access these services through the Ministry of Interior's electronic platform Absher and the Muqeem Portal after paying the service fees as stipulated by regulations.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).