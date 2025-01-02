RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior’s Absher Business platform has introduced fees for seven services provided to establishments, Okaz has learnt from informed sources.

These included updated fee for extending the exit and reentry visa amounting to SR103.5 while the updated fees for the renewal of residency permit (Iqama) and final exit have been set at SR51.75 and SR70 respectively. The updated fee for the issuance of Iqama has been set at SR51.75, while the updated fee for requesting a report on an employee is SR 28.75, and for updating passport information for expatriates is SR69.

The Absher Business revealed, through its account on X platform, that the fees provided are in exchange for services that are considered value-added services, and are considered fees for implementing the service through Absher Business, and are not part of the annual package that the employer subscribes to.

It is noteworthy that the Absher platform has introduced many new services during the past period. The Absher Individuals platform launched a new service that enables host individuals to submit reports about the cases of absconding of those who arrived in the Kingdom on a visitor visa.

The Absher platform stipulated five conditions to submit such a report. According to the conditions, the absentee’s visa must be a visit visa classified as a personal or family visa, and the report shall be submitted after 7 days from the date of the expiry of the visit visa. It is not possible to submit the report 14 days after the expiry of the visa, and that the status of the visit visa must be an expired one. The conditions also include that the report is only once for each visitor, and there is no possibility to cancel the report after it's submission.

