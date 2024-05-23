The Ministry of Interior has announced that it will not allow those who violated the Residency Law to leave the country or legalize their status after June 17 — the humanitarian deadline it set for violators to leave or amend their status without paying fines. Security sources confirmed to the daily that the ministry will intensify its campaign against the Residency Law violators once the deadline ends, indicating it will pursue those who violated the law and then deport them.

Sources pointed out that violators can amend their status through legal frameworks within the abovementioned deadline in order to avoid being pursued by security personnel. Sources also warned that those who will be deported during the intensified inspection campaign can no longer return to the country. Last year, the ministry arrested and deported about 40,000 Residency Law violators; and the number of violators before the amnesty was estimated at about 120,000, sources added.

