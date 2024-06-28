Minister of Justice and Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Dr. Muhammad Al-Wasmi reiterated Thursday Kuwait's keenness to upgrade the judicial system to keep pace global changes.

He made this statement to KUNA after chairing the plenary session of the 12th edition of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum hosted by Russia during the period June 26-28.

Al-Wasmi stressed the importance of Kuwait's participation in the three-day forum which discusses a wide range of key topics related to the judicial system, new jurisprudence issues and latest legislative updates as well as the use of technology to modernize the judicial system.

He pointed out that the Kuwaiti delegation would highlight the government use of electronic systems in the delivery of services in all sectors.

In this regard, the Ministry of Justice has introduced automated systems for its various departments and linked them to the government services application (Sahel) to save time and effort for litigants.

"Considering the rapid developments in the world, the State of Kuwait is aware of the importance of innovation and technology in the field of justice," he clarified.

He pointed out that the participants reviewed the experiences and practices of their countries and the use of modern digital means in the field of justice.

He referred to the "introduction of an electronic system for conducting remote trials".

Moreover, Al-Wasmi pointed to the amendment of some articles of Law No. 9 of 2020 so that litigants can be notified by e-mail or any other "modern electronic" means of communication to shorten the duration of trials.

On the sidelines of the forum, Minister Al-Wasmi attended a meeting of the ministers of justice of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states.

During the meeting, the conferees mulled strengthening cooperation and unifying stances regarding main issues on the forum's agenda. (end) dan.ibi

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).