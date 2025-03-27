KUWAIT CITY - Attorney Mohammed Al-Jassem, representing several Kuwaiti citizens and expats who participated in the Ya Hala Festival raffles, has confirmed that the manipulation of these raffles has not only damaged the reputation of the organizing bodies but also caused financial and moral harm to individuals and companies that adhered to the official conditions.

Highlighting "serious indications of systematic fraud and manipulation," Al-Jassem emphasized the need for urgent judicial intervention. He called for an immediate order to freeze the bank accounts of all suspects and requested the General Department of Criminal Investigations to provide a detailed report on all incoming and outgoing bank transfers linked to the suspects during the investigation period. He stressed the importance of analyzing these transactions and cross-referencing them with the names of the raffle winners.

Al-Jassem further requested a comprehensive audit of all raffles conducted by the implicated Ministry of Commerce employee. He demanded a thorough examination of the dates and transactions associated with each draw, along with a review of the winners’ names to detect any patterns of repetition or manipulation. Additionally, he urged authorities to obtain records of all incoming and outgoing phone calls made by the accused during the relevant periods and compare them with the names of winners and participants.

He also called for an extensive investigation into all individuals with the authority to select names in raffles, recruitment processes, or other public competitions. Al-Jassem underscored the need to investigate potential bribery related to these activities.

According to Al-Jassem, the crime revolves around obtaining financial benefits through fraud, disguised as legitimate prizes, which are then sold or otherwise disposed of. He warned that the case exhibits clear signs of money laundering, as the illicit gains are being converted into seemingly legitimate assets. He urged the State Security and Anti-Money Laundering Service to investigate whether the fraudulently obtained prizes were sold or used as a front to conceal or transfer illicit funds. Furthermore, he raised concerns about the existence of a wider criminal network exploiting these activities for money laundering purposes.

Al-Jassem described the current revelations as merely "a drop in the ocean" of widespread fraud and corruption, which demands a serious and systematic response. He warned that remaining silent would only allow corruption to spread further, undermining public trust in government institutions. He called for the eradication of organized corruption networks, stressing that "what is hidden is even greater" and requires immediate action.

He urged authorities to treat this case with the same seriousness as the recent naturalization fraud investigations, emphasizing that it directly impacts the principles of social justice and should be met with zero tolerance.

Potential charges in the case include:

- Forgery of withdrawal documents

- Exploitation of public office

- Damage to public funds if government errors led to compensation claims from affected parties

- Bribery, money laundering, and gross breach of duty

