MUSCAT: Norwegian wave energy specialist Havkraft AS has signed an agreement with Asyad Group – the Omani state-owned integrated shipping and logistics group – to explore the potential to harness wave energy for the first time in the Sultanate of Oman.

The pact was signed on Monday, April 29, 2024, against the backdrop of Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) 2024, currently underway at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. Signing for Asyad Group was Essam al Shaibani, Vice President for Sustainability, while Havkraft AS was represented by Matt Minshall, Director of Sustainability.

“Harnessing the power of waves for a greener future! Asyad Group partners with Havkraft, during OSW 2024, to bring innovative wave energy power systems to Oman, paving the way for sustainable electricity generation. Our effort will contribute significantly to the national energy strategies and promoting a sustainable and prosperous future,” said Asyad Group in a post.

Havkraft AS added: “Great progress for Havkraft AS in Oman today during the Oman Sustainability Week – OSW. Agreement signed with ASYAD Group. Solid efforts by our Director of Sustainability Matt Minshall.”

A specialised company in the marine energy sector, Havkraft is globally renowned for pioneering technologies that enable the production of renewable electricity from wave energy.

The Norwegian start-up’s big breakthrough came in 2013 when it successfully developed the Havkraft Wave Energy Converter (H-WEC), which is suited for all types of wave climates globally. Over the ensuing decade, the company has rolled out a number of cutting-edge solutions, including the deployment of a first of its kind floating power-plant powered entirely by wave energy.

According to Havkraft’s Matt Minshall, wave power has the potential to be the “most eco-friendly and cost-effective route to Net Zero” as an infrastructural investment in a new supersystem for a diversified energy-mix.

“78% of the Earth’s surface is covered by oceans, and waves have the potential for energy with the reliability of a constantly charged battery; and yet the potential is largely untouched. Predictions indicate the potential can be greater than the current global electricity requirement; and the immediate accessibility is substantial,” he wrote in a recent opinion piece on wave energy.

Through a synergistic integration of solar, wind and wave power, a ‘supersystem’ is created that contributes to a more resilient and sustainable energy mix while reducing dependence on expensive storage, he pointed out.

“Incorporating this triple-based supersystem aligns seamlessly with providing a comprehensive, resilient, and sustainable approach to energy and by embracing wave power as a fundamental component, countries with suitable wave potential such as Oman can position themselves as leaders in the global shift towards clean energy while realizing the vision of a net-zero future by 2050,” he added.

