Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed an agreement to supply Dubai with natural gas to be used in generating electricity, as part of the country's moves to transition Dubai into a carbon-neutral economy and provide all of its power from clean energy sources by 2050.

The agreement will see ADNOC supply Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP) with natural gas, which will be used instead of clean coal for electricity generation at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s IPP (Independent Power Producer) Hassyan Power Complex.

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Director-General of DUSUP, and Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

"Working in close collaboration with our customers and partners, ADNOC will continue to expand our natural gas capacity to deliver against our strategic objectives of decarbonizing our energy and power systems, ensuring UAE gas self-sufficiency and driving long-term and sustainable growth for the UAE," Al Jaber said.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

