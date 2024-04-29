Hydrom, the state-owned entity overseeing Oman's green hydrogen development, announced that it has achieved its target to deliver more than 1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of renewable hydrogen with the signing of two new projects in Dhofar worth $11 billion.

Together with the six previously awarded projects in 2023, these agreements bring Oman's total projected green hydrogen production to 1.38 million tonnes per year (mtpa) by 2030, according to a press statement by Hydrom.

Oman has set an ambitious goal to produce 1 to 1.5 million tonnes per annum of green hydrogen by 2030. The signings mark the successful completion of Hydrom's second round of auctions, which saw over 200 companies vying for the chance to develop green hydrogen projects in Oman.

Salim Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals and Chairman of Hydrom commented: “Oman is strategically located between two key green hydrogen demand centres in Europe and Asia. This, in addition to, our tier-1 infrastructure and logistics capabilities have enabled us to leverage our first mover advantage in the global hydrogen industry.”

The first agreement was signed with a consortium consisting of Electricité de France and its subsidiary EDF Renewables (EDF Group), Electric Power Development Co (J-POWER) and Yamna. The project will aim to produce approximately 178,000 tpa of green hydrogen by 2030, using approximately 4.5 GW of wind and solar energy coupled with battery storage and an approximately 2.5 GW state-of-art electrolyser. The produced hydrogen will be supplied to an ammonia plant to be built in the Salalah Free Zone and set to produce 1 mtpa of green ammonia.

The second agreement was signed with Actis, a leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure, and Fortescue, a global integrated green energy, metals and technology company. The project will involve construction of up to 4.5GW of wind and solar renewable energy resources that will power electrolyzers with the potential to produce up to 200,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year. This will then be sold to local industrial offtakers as well as processed into derivatives (such as green ammonia) for export via Port of Salalah.

“The rapid pace at which Oman is advancing its green hydrogen sector is remarkable, moving from land identification to international auctions and signing agreements in just two years, and we are proud to be leading it,” said Abdulaziz Said Al Shidhani, Managing Director of Hydrom

The new hydrogen signings cover a 682 km2 area of land in total where average wind speeds range from 6.8m/s to 8.3m/s and solar irradiance levels of 2410 w/m2.

Read more: Actis-Fortescue consortium awarded rights to develop green hydrogen project in Oman

EDF Group, J-Power and Yamna Consortium awarded a 1 Mtpa Green Ammonia Project in Oman

Hydrom announces three new developments at hydrogen event in Oman

Oman's Hydrom plans to sign full agreements for 6 green hydrogen projects in Q4

Oman’s Hydrom inks three contracts for green hydrogen production

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)