Egypt - AlexFert, a subsidiary of Egypt Kuwait Holding Company (EKH), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with United Energy Group (UEG), a pioneer in the renewable energy field, to develop a hydrogen-powered green ammonia production project, according to an emailed press release.

This strategic partnership marks a milestone in Egypt’s journey towards a low-carbon industrial future.

The collaboration also aligns with the global net-zero carbon standards and reinforces Egypt’s position as a regional energy hub.

Under the MoU, UEG will be in charge of developing the green hydrogen production project, along with AlexFert’s current plants in Alexandria.

The project will generate hydrogen using renewable energy sources, which will be utilized later for the production of green ammonia.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).