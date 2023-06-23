Hydrogen Oman (Hydrom), an Energy Development Oman subsidiary, plans to conclude negotiations and sign full agreements by year-end with companies with whom it has signed commercial term sheets.



The company, which spearheads Oman's green hydrogen ambitions, signed term sheets with developers for six green hydrogen projects worth more than $20 billion in March.

The companies are BP Alternative Energy Investments (for projects in Duqm and Dhofar); Green Energy Oman (GEO); Green Hydrogen and Chemicals (owned by India-based ACME); Hyport Duqm consortium, and SalalaH2 consortium.



On Wednesday, Hydrogen Oman signed project development and usufruct agreements with international consortiums to develop two green hydrogen projects worth $10 billion in Al Wusta governorate.

Read more: 3 agreements worth $20bln signed for Green Hydrogen projects

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)