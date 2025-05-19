MUSCAT: OQ Gas Networks SAOG (OQGN), the exclusive operator of Oman’s natural gas transmission system, has signed a Term Sheet Cooperation Agreement with Belgium-based Fluxys to jointly develop a hydrogen transportation network in the Sultanate of Oman. Under the agreement, Fluxys will join as a minority shareholder, co-owning and operating the planned infrastructure alongside OQGN.

The agreement builds on an earlier Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in September 2023 and strengthens their partnership following Fluxys’ acquisition of a 4.9% stake in OQGN during its Initial Public Offering (IPO). Both companies share a vision for leading the energy transition and see this collaboration as a key step toward realizing Oman’s Vision 2040 and its national hydrogen production targets.

With complementary infrastructure and expertise, OQGN and Fluxys aim to fast-track the rollout of hydrogen transport systems to support Oman’s clean energy ambitions. The partnership also reflects a broader goal to exchange knowledge and best practices to accelerate low-carbon developments.

The agreement was signed by Eng Mansoor bin Ali al Abdali, CEO of OQGN, and Pascal De Buck, Managing Director and CEO of Fluxys, during a ceremony at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Muscat, held under the auspices of Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals.

“We are excited to work with Fluxys in developing hydrogen transportation infrastructure to support Oman’s green hydrogen and decarbonisation goals,” said Eng Al Abdali. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering cost-effective, sustainable energy solutions for the future.”

De Buck added, “Partnering with OQGN marks a major step in our strategy to build international low-carbon value chains. We look forward to contributing to Oman’s energy transition while bringing renewable hydrogen to Belgium and Europe.”

