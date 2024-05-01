The UAE-headquartered regional renewable energy company AMEA Power announced on Wednesday the successful signing of a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with South African utility company, Eskom, for the 120 megawatts (MW) Doornhoek Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Project.

The project was awarded to a consortium formed by AMEA Power and local partners under the Bid Window 6 of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP), the company said in a press statememt

AMEA Power is the majority shareholder in the $D120 million Solar PV Project and has partnered with Ziyanda Energy and Dzimuzwo Consulting, wholly owned by African women.

The project will receive debt funding from Standard Bank South Africa, whilst the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) will provide equity funding for the local partners. Located near the town of Klerksdorp, in the North West province, the project will generate more than 325 GWh of clean energy per year, power an estimated 97,000 households, and offset 330,000 tonnes of carbon emissions, once operational. The project will contribute significantly to South Africa’s goal of renewable energy accounting for 22 percent of the energy mix by 2030.

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, said: "We are proud to be one of the first preferred bidders from Bid Window 6 to achieve this milestone. This project exemplifies AMEA Power’s commitment to driving positive environmental impact and fostering socio-economic development."

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.