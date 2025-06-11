ABU DHABI - EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has entered a strategic partnership with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB).

The agreement covers two major financial initiatives: the implementation of FAB’s advanced Supply Chain Finance (SCF) solution and the deployment of its AI-powered Treasury Management System (TMS).

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, said, “Our partnership with FAB is a strategic enabler of EDGE’s global industrial ambitions. It reinforces the financial architecture required to operate at scale, with speed and resilience. In an increasingly competitive and complex environment, this alignment ensures we remain agile, well-capitalised, and positioned for sustained international growth.”

Martin Tricaud, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at FAB, said, “FAB’s partnership with EDGE marks a step forward in building a more resilient supplier ecosystem. We recognise that effective cashflow and supply chain finance are fundamental to sustainable business models. By combining our global expertise with innovative financial solutions, we are enhancing financial agility and enabling long-term value creation.”

Through FAB’s digital SCF solution, EDGE provides local and international suppliers access to early, low-cost financing, which enhances supplier trust, improves commercial terms, and ensures continuity across critical operations.

EDGE’s deployment of FAB’s AI-powered TMS represents the largest to date. The solution delivers real-time cash visibility, advanced forecasting capabilities, and integrated risk management tools, enabling EDGE to automate treasury operations and optimise liquidity across the Group.

The platform provides protection for interest rate risk and FX risk, while improving financial agility, investment planning, and funding.

Rodrigo Torres, Group Chief Financial Officer of EDGE, said, “This partnership reflects EDGE’s commitment to embedding financial sophistication and innovation at the core of our operations. By integrating FAB’s advanced SCF and AI-powered TMS platforms, we are optimising liquidity and supplier performance while also reinforcing our ability to manage risk and scale with confidence."

He added that to date, over AED1.6 billion in invoices have been processed, unlocking more than AED1.2 billion in off-balance sheet financing. These solutions enable real-time cash control, intelligent forecasting, and stronger financial governance across the Group – all of which are critical to supporting the long-term growth strategy and industrial objectives.