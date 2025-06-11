Abu Dhabi – Royal Development Holding, a subsidiary of Emirates Stallions Group (ESG), has partnered with UAE-based luxury property developer SAAS Properties to launch its branded residences development on Al Reem Island.

The AED 1.60 billion project is part of the Autograph Collection by Marriott, according to a press release.

It marks Royal Development Holding’s first milestone as a luxury real estate developer in the UAE

Tariq Nazzal, General Manager of Royal Development Holding, said: “Our new venture with Marriott is just the beginning of a series of luxury developments that will showcase our innovation, creativity, and craftsmanship in evolving spaces and elevating lives.”

Ahmed Al Qassimi, CEO of SAAS Properties, said: “Through this development, we aim to enrich Abu Dhabi’s evolving skyline and deliver a distinctive lifestyle offering that embodies our signature approach to luxury, design excellence, and purposeful living.”

Last May, Emirates Stallions Group signed a 16-year deal for the usufruct rights of 13,000 square meters of warehouse space in Saudi Arabia, expanding its footprint in the GCC region.

